TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he…

Runs girl leaks musician’s bedroom photo for underpaying…

Them don start – Reactions as Ebuka and wife tackle each…

Youths clean Peter Obi’s car with their shirts as he storms Edo state (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Peter Obi received a very heartwarming welcome in Benin city, Edo state, where he went for Labour Party’s governorship campaign.

Youths in the state were so excited beyond words that they even used their shirts to clean his car as he made his way to the campaign ground.

Netizens pointed out the organic love that citizens had for him as they flooded the comments. Some of which read: 

READ ALSO

“I almost lost everything” – Man narrates how ex’s…

Man beaten up by soldiers after threatening ex with her…

shangeorgefilms:

“A real leader is not about a Seat, it’s a person whom d crowd listens to and obey without fears. I’m highly Obidient.”

themelanificentphoenix:

“The kind of love that money cannot buy. Omo see person wey dey more popular than who dem carry presidency give. Even the president-select sef nobody dey send am”

See video here: 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he regrets offering to…

Runs girl leaks musician’s bedroom photo for underpaying her

Them don start – Reactions as Ebuka and wife tackle each other in public

Don’t breakup – Ladies advise roommate whose boyfriend brings food every night…

‘How my marriage crashed despite marrying at 19 as a virgin’ – Sarah Martins

Destiny Etiko emotional as fan travels long distance to give her gifts (Video)

I found out the man toasting me was lying when I checked his phone – Lady spills

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

2023 Election: I won’t back down – Peter Obi reassures Obidients

Don’t be too desperate about getting married – Rapper Erigga advises

Youths clean Peter Obi’s car with their shirts as he storms Edo state…

Man kidnaps fiancé’s father for refusing to marry him

“I almost lost everything” – Man narrates how ex’s best friend ruined his…

Man beaten up by soldiers after threatening ex with her unclad photos

“I am not doing you any favor” – Ademola Adeleke addresses Osun residents

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More