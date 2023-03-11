Youths clean Peter Obi’s car with their shirts as he storms Edo state (Video)

Peter Obi received a very heartwarming welcome in Benin city, Edo state, where he went for Labour Party’s governorship campaign.

Youths in the state were so excited beyond words that they even used their shirts to clean his car as he made his way to the campaign ground.

Netizens pointed out the organic love that citizens had for him as they flooded the comments. Some of which read:

shangeorgefilms:

“A real leader is not about a Seat, it’s a person whom d crowd listens to and obey without fears. I’m highly Obidient.”

themelanificentphoenix:

“The kind of love that money cannot buy. Omo see person wey dey more popular than who dem carry presidency give. Even the president-select sef nobody dey send am”

See video here: