Court remands Blessing Okoro in prison over alleged cyber-bullying and libel

Controversial relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro alias Blessing CEO has been remanded in prison for alleged libel, cyberbullying and the display of uncensored films and is to stay in the prison till May 30th.

This came after her detention on March 30 by the FCID (Criminal Investigation Department) of the Nigerian Police Force in Alagbon.

At her arraignment, the prosecution’s attorney, Rotshang Faith Dimka of the Force Headquarters in Abuja, asserted that on October 16, 2022, Blessing knowingly sent messages via her Instagram account @officialblessingceo to threaten, harass, and intimidate Folashade Samuels, also known as Mamajazz, the younger sister of the late Bimbo Ogbonna, the wife of automobile entrepreneur Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known simply as IVD.

Some of the texts sent, according to the police, are:

“Let’s ask Mamajazz where her father is??? Their father had exactly the same issue with their mother Ebele and he ran away for his dear life. IVD’s crime was that he was not man enough to run…

The family of late Bimbo is after IVD’’s properties and life. Especially her elder sister Mamajazz. Bimbo and IVD are well-known people in Lagos and it’s not a hidden fact that even in their estate that Bimbo is violent.

Everybody knows how she breaks a bottle on her husband’s head on a daily .. Bimbo k!lled herself and has always wanted to k!ll herself right from childhood. Evidence loading. All the voice notes and evidence will be on my YouTube and Facebook. Subscribe”

I will ask Mamajazz, the late Bimbo’s sister few questions…where you in talking terms with your sister before (she) died?”