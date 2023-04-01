TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Judy Austin reportedly welcomes daughter with Yul Edochie

“Pity card in the mud” Actress Esther Nwachukwu mocks May Edochie…

Wedding bells ring as BBNaija stars, Nini and Saga get engaged

Court remands Blessing Okoro in prison over alleged cyber-bullying and libel

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro alias Blessing CEO has been remanded in prison for alleged libel, cyberbullying and the display of uncensored films and is to stay in the prison till May 30th.

This came after her detention on March 30 by the FCID (Criminal Investigation Department) of the Nigerian Police Force in Alagbon.

At her arraignment, the prosecution’s attorney, Rotshang Faith Dimka of the Force Headquarters in Abuja, asserted that on October 16, 2022, Blessing knowingly sent messages via her Instagram account @officialblessingceo to threaten, harass, and intimidate Folashade Samuels, also known as Mamajazz, the younger sister of the late Bimbo Ogbonna, the wife of automobile entrepreneur Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known simply as IVD.

READ ALSO

Festus Keyamo calls for immediate arrest of Peter Obi

“IVD is not on the run, he has been arrested” – David…

Some of the texts sent, according to the police, are:

“Let’s ask Mamajazz where her father is??? Their father had exactly the same issue with their mother Ebele and he ran away for his dear life. IVD’s crime was that he was not man enough to run…

The family of late Bimbo is after IVD’’s properties and life. Especially her elder sister Mamajazz. Bimbo and IVD are well-known people in Lagos and it’s not a hidden fact that even in their estate that Bimbo is violent.

Everybody knows how she breaks a bottle on her husband’s head on a daily .. Bimbo k!lled herself and has always wanted to k!ll herself right from childhood. Evidence loading. All the voice notes and evidence will be on my YouTube and Facebook. Subscribe”

I will ask Mamajazz, the late Bimbo’s sister few questions…where you in talking terms with your sister before (she) died?”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Judy Austin reportedly welcomes daughter with Yul Edochie

“Pity card in the mud” Actress Esther Nwachukwu mocks May Edochie as she blames…

Wedding bells ring as BBNaija stars, Nini and Saga get engaged

Judy Austin comes under fire following death of Yul and May Edochie’s first son

“The naked divorcee has bought a house” – Korra Obidi throws shade as she…

Throwback clip of Evangelist prophesying about mourning in Pete Edochie’s family…

Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo files lawsuit against secular musician, Obidiz,…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Davido reveals he recorded joint album with Kizz Daniel

Canada-based man declares intention to turn 10 Yahoo Boys to Software Engineers

You have to pay N1m to see me face-to-face – Jaruma

Passenger dragged off plane for inciting violence, saying ‘Tinubu cannot be…

Court remands Blessing Okoro in prison over alleged cyber-bullying and libel

Judy Austin reportedly welcomes daughter with Yul Edochie

Wedding bells ring as BBNaija stars, Nini and Saga get engaged

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More