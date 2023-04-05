“Find another person let’s do engagement” Omoni Oboli tells Alexx Ekubo as he laments over his messy divorce

Popular actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli has urged her colleague and friend, Alexx Ekubo to engage another woman.

The talented thespian had taken to her social media page to call out her friends Uche Jombo, Ufuoma McDermott, Chioma Akpotha, and others for not being pregnant, or holding wedding or engagements.

Alex had taken to the comment section to lament over his bitter split with his fiancée, Fancy Acholonu.

He wrote:

“My friends are useless. No pregnancies, no engagements, no weddings…gosh nothing.

So Uche, Ufuoma, Tara, Owen, and all. of you, that call yourselves my friends…nobody fit even just carry belle?”.

Reacting, Alexx wrote:

“Bestie, but I went through a messy divorce”.

Replying him, Omoni Oboli wrote:

“You are a mess!!! Oya e don do! Find another person let’s do engagement o! This time, we go all the way!! We must plan your wedding and ATTEND it!”.