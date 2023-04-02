“I have never campaigned for anybody” — Oyedepo addresses alleged audio with Peter Obi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, responds to the alleged leaked audio with Peter Obi, stating that he has never campaigned for or endorsed any political party in Nigeria.

This comes on the heels of a viral audio recording purportedly between the preacher and Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

David Oyedepo revealed during his sermon at the church’s headquarters that during the recent general elections, he provided prayer and counsel to all political parties, but never solicited votes, as claimed in the voice recording.

“I don’t speak what people want to hear, I speak what God tells me to say. That is why some people are very angry with me. Nobody has ever told me what to say in this world. No.

“I have never campaigned for anybody or speak on anybody’s behalf and I will not do that till I go to heaven, Amen. There is no party in this country that didn’t come to me for prayers and for advice.

“I advised them, some they don’t take. Those who chose to take it, they see results. Those who said no, they are going about it (laughs). “If you still come again, I will still tell you, it doesn’t change,” he stated.

