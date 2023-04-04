“I will never marry a virgin, they believe virginity is their pride and value” – Nedu Wazobia

Popular broadcaster, Nedu Wazobia has said that when he’s ready to settle down again, he won’t be getting married to a virgin.

The controversial personality made this in a recent episode of the Honest Bunch podcast.

He stated that his reason for the decision is that he feels ladies who are not virgin tend to make more better decisions than the virgins.

Those who are virgin, he said, pride themselves in their chastity and begin to misbehave.

In his words:

“If I want to marry, I would not get marry to someone who’s a virgin and I will tell you why. I think girls that are not virgins tends to make better decisions, those girls that are virgins, they believe, oh this is my pride, my virginity is my pride, it’s my value, I’m a 30 Year Old and I’m a virgin and I kept it to myself”,

Watch video below: