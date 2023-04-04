TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Aigbe unveils new Muslim name as she embraces husband’s…

Woman adds husband’s side chics to WhatsApp group to dish out…

Lady on a date left speechless as she bumps into boyfriend with…

“I will never marry a virgin, they believe virginity is their pride and value” – Nedu Wazobia

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular broadcaster, Nedu Wazobia has said that when he’s ready to settle down again, he won’t be getting married to a virgin.

The controversial personality made this in a recent episode of the Honest Bunch podcast.

He stated that his reason for the decision is that he feels ladies who are not virgin tend to make more better decisions than the virgins.

READ ALSO

I’m comfortable with marrying a man above 60 – 32-yr-old…

“What 70% of Nigerian actresses own, na chairmen dey give…

Those who are virgin, he said, pride themselves in their chastity and begin to misbehave.

In his words:

If I want to marry, I would not get marry to someone who’s a virgin and I will tell you why. I think girls that are not virgins tends to make better decisions, those girls that are virgins, they believe, oh this is my pride, my virginity is my pride, it’s my value, I’m a 30 Year Old and I’m a virgin and I kept it to myself”, 

Watch video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Aigbe unveils new Muslim name as she embraces husband’s religion (Video)

Woman adds husband’s side chics to WhatsApp group to dish out stern warning…

Lady on a date left speechless as she bumps into boyfriend with another girl

“Superstar don humble” – Reactions as video of Portable’s…

I lost lead role for refusing to sleep with the man in charge – Actress…

Cheating husband allegedly infects his wife with HIV 1, HIV 2, others

“A kiss on the lips?” – Photo of Femi Otedola kissing mum on 91st birthday gets…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“Try and mingle with lawyers that known the law” – Portable advises as he…

“I will never marry a virgin, they believe virginity is their pride and value” –…

“He’s trying to act playful like OBO” – Burna Boy loses composure as he meets…

Lady in shock as boyfriend quietly relocates abroad after five months of dating

“Money I respect you” – Video of bride dancing with plus-sized husband on…

“A kiss on the lips?” – Photo of Femi Otedola kissing mum on 91st birthday gets…

My son watched me get arrested during military era” – Falana on why he…

1 Comment
  1. Cj says

    Please work on your site bandwidth throttling and restrictions,your site takes much time to load.thank you

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More