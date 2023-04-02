TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Judy Austin reportedly welcomes daughter with Yul Edochie

Wedding bells ring as BBNaija stars, Nini and Saga get engaged

Young woman welcomes quintuplets after eight years of waiting

I’m comfortable with marrying a man above 60 – 32-yr-old actress, Linda John

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Famous actress, Linda John has stated that there is nothing wrong with marrying older guys.

Additionally, she stated that as long as she adores him, she can have a family with someone who is older than sixty.

According to Linda, who made this claim in an interview with The Sun, older relationships are preferable because, in her experience, they tend to last longer than younger ones.

READ ALSO

Omotola shares intimate photo with hubby as she celebrates…

Why I make U-turn whenever I decide to leave my husband –…

However, the 32-year-old actress insisted that her older companion had to fulfill a number of requirements, including being considerate, mature, and sensitive.

She said; “When it comes to marriage, age is just a number. I have seen younger marriages break up in less than a year and I have seen older marriages last longer.

“So, yes I can marry someone above 60 that is mature at heart, kind and sensitive. When the heart beats in the right direction, everything falls in place”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Judy Austin reportedly welcomes daughter with Yul Edochie

Wedding bells ring as BBNaija stars, Nini and Saga get engaged

Young woman welcomes quintuplets after eight years of waiting

Court remands Blessing Okoro in prison over alleged cyber-bullying and libel

Young man fulfills promise to his mother that he’d renovate their home…

Slay queen, Eniola kicked out after claiming a Lekki house and holding…

“Why are you obsessed with ‘nyash’, will it pay your bills?” – South African…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Side chic allegedly poison’s sugar daddy’s family for refusing to take her as…

How we lost millions trying to feature Nicki Minaj – Iyanya

I’m comfortable with marrying a man above 60 – 32-yr-old actress, Linda John

Officials spotted pushing newly commissioned train in Lagos

Lady discovers groom getting married is her boyfriend who told her he’s…

Young man fulfills promise to his mother that he’d renovate their home…

Liquorose tears up as fans gift her 6million naira, delivery bike and others on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More