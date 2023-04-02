I’m comfortable with marrying a man above 60 – 32-yr-old actress, Linda John

Famous actress, Linda John has stated that there is nothing wrong with marrying older guys.

Additionally, she stated that as long as she adores him, she can have a family with someone who is older than sixty.

According to Linda, who made this claim in an interview with The Sun, older relationships are preferable because, in her experience, they tend to last longer than younger ones.

However, the 32-year-old actress insisted that her older companion had to fulfill a number of requirements, including being considerate, mature, and sensitive.

She said; “When it comes to marriage, age is just a number. I have seen younger marriages break up in less than a year and I have seen older marriages last longer.

“So, yes I can marry someone above 60 that is mature at heart, kind and sensitive. When the heart beats in the right direction, everything falls in place”