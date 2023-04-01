Lady discovers groom getting married is her boyfriend who told her he’s traveling to see his sick mum

A lady has reportedly landed in a hospital as she discovers that the groom getting married at the wedding she attended is her boyfriend.

According to a Twitter user, @keturah_adamu who shared the story, the lady had been told by her boyfriend that he was traveling home to see his sick mum.

He had told her that the cellular network in his village is poor and thus, might not call her as much during the stay.

On Saturday, when she attended a wedding she was invited to by a mutual friend, she discovered that the groom was her boyfriend whom she thought was in the village with his sick mum.

It was learned that she reportedly landed in a hospital.

@keturah_adamu wrote:

“My Friend’s Boyfriend called her this morning,To tell her, he would be going to the village to see his sick Mom.And the cellular network is poor, so he might not be able to speak to her for some days.Today being Saturday na, we attended a wedding and na her boyfriend be the groom.

We dey Hospital like this….

Men sef, don dey pay back.”

