Lady in shock as boyfriend quietly relocates abroad after five months of dating

According to the narrator, Aderinmola, she had only found out what he was planning on the 31st of December.

She wrote: “Met this guy in October , we started dating. I didnt know he was processing anything till Dec 31st

He left Nigeria today without saying a word to me, no goodbyes ; last conversation was on Friday.”