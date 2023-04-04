Lady in shock as boyfriend quietly relocates abroad after five months of dating

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian lady has been left baffled after her boyfriend of two years left the country without informing her that he’s relocating.

The lady stated that she and her man started a relationship in 2021 and she didn’t know that he was secretly making travel arrangements for just himself.

According to the narrator, Aderinmola, she had only found out what he was planning on the 31st of December.

She went online on April 3rd to reveal that her boyfriend had left the country abruptly without informing her.

Aderinmola said that the guy didn’t say goodbye to her, nor reached out to her in anyway and they had spoken last on Friday.

She wrote: “Met this guy in October , we started dating. I didnt know he was processing anything till Dec 31st

He left Nigeria today without saying a word to me, no goodbyes ; last conversation was on Friday.”

