Let me show it in peace – Toyin Lawani chides son for telling her to cover her cleavage (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Tenor Lawani, the son of celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani, has taught her the value of clothing appropriately.

She was seen exposing her cleavage in a way that the lad found degrading in a video that is currently going viral online.

Tenor tried to hide her cleavage by raising her clothing with his hand, but Toyin reprimanded him for it.

The child persisted, though, and kept attempting to hide his mother as she questioned him about why he was so fascinated by her looks.

When she questioned why it was bad, he said that people would see her derriere if she continued to display her cleavage.

The fashion designer then advised him to let her display her physical attributes undisturbed.

Watch the video below:

