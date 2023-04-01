Man abandons wife in hospital for giving birth to ‘another baby girl’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man has abdicated his responsibilities as a father and husband because his wife allegedly failed to give him a male child.

It was gathered that he abandoned her at the hospital simply because she gave birth to another female child.

According to a midwife identified on Twitter as @kemziekayy, the new mother has been at the hospital without any sign of her husband three days after giving birth.

She expressed dismay that men in this age are still displeased with the fact that they welcomed a girl child and they believe women are to be blamed for the gender of a baby.

The post reads; “I can’t believe in this day and age some Nigerian men still don’t know that having all female kids isn’t the woman’s fault…that’s how this man hasn’t come to see his wife in the hospital since she gave birth 3 days ago because she had another girl.”

