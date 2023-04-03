Man dumps girlfriend of 12 years because ‘we aren’t spiritually compatible’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A man has, after 12 years of dating, dumped his girlfriend after discovering that they are not spiritually matched for marriage.

A Twitter user named @ifeomatess shared the tale and claimed that after ending the relationship, the man decided to wed a different woman he had known for six months.

The narrator claims that the woman and her partner have been dating since she was 18 years old, and that she is now 30 years old and devastated by the development.

@ifeomatess wrote; “Imagine dating someone since you were 18 and now that you’re 30 and thought marriage is the next step, he married someone he met 6 months ago. See, this is how y’all create a monster because where do you want her to start from? 12yrs of her life…some men are evil!

Please if you know you and your family like to go to spiritual places to check spouse compatibility, try dey do am in the talking stage because I don’t understand why you’ll wait for 12yrs to check that. Stop wasting people’s time and yours too.”

 

