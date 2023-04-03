Man steals lady’s N470k iPhone after inviting her to his hotel room

Usman Tijani, 32, was detained after police after he reportedly stole a N470,000 iPhone belonging to a female acquaintance.

On Monday, April 3rd, in a Kado Grade 1 Area Court in the Federal Capital Territory, the authorities presented the suspect for arraignment.

The complainant, Fatima Mohammed of Kano State, reported the incident at the Wuse divisional police offices, Zone 3, on March 24, according to the prosecution’s Stanley Nwafoaku.

Nwafoaku stated that while they were together, the complainant had gone to take a shower after the defendant had asked her to stay at the Rodzee hotel in Wuse Zone 5.

He stated that Tijani stole her iPhone and fled the hotel while Mohammed was in the bathroom. When she exited the restroom, she discovered her phone was missing. She quickly informed security personnel, who then apprehended the defendant.

The defendant conceded to having stolen the phone during the course of the police inquiry, the prosecutor testified, adding that the theft violated section 287 of the penal code.

However, Tijani of the village of Garki entered a not-guilty plea to the allegation of theft. Charity Nwosu, the defendant’s defense attorney, requested bail for the accused in the most lenient conditions possible.

Nwosu submitted the application, citing sections 158 of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 and sections 36 of the 1999 constitution, and he pledged that the defendants wouldn’t skip bond if it was approved.

The defendant was granted bail in the amount of N200,000 (two hundred thousand naira) and one surety in the same amount by Justice Muhammed Wakili. The hearing was postponed until May 23 by the judge.