TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Couple goes viral as they get married at age 21

“My song wasn’t about her” – Obidiz breaks silence…

Woman adds husband’s side chics to WhatsApp group to dish out…

Mandy Kiss quits ‘hookup’, apologises for misleading young girls

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Famous social media influencer, Mandy Ayomiposi Oluwada better known as Mandy Kiss has given up her hustle as a slay queen.

She declared that she was stopping the body trade and altering her behavior because she had only done it to support herself.

The Instagram influencer posted a video of herself in her full clothing in which she apologized for misleading and deceiving young females with her carefree lifestyle.

READ ALSO

“Na olosho I be; I no talk say I no get womb” –…

Mandy Kiss announces she’s pregnant, flaunts baby bump

Mandy continued by advising females to continue leading respectable lives because there are numerous legal ways to provide for a themselves.

She said; “To all the girls I mislead with my contents Please I’m so sorry and to the ones that are just trying to take it into action please don’t try to. Please don’t desist from being the good lady you are You are beautiful,you are perfect There are so many legal things we can do to put food on our table but you see those things I say please don’t even try to believe them not to talk of practicing them

I only tried to make ends means from it. To the ones that knows me truly also thank you for not judging me and still always supporting me no matter what. To the ones that defends me outside just to tell People that I’m not that type of person they see online,thank you All. Like I said we getting better this time. love you”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Couple goes viral as they get married at age 21

“My song wasn’t about her” – Obidiz breaks silence over Mercy…

Woman adds husband’s side chics to WhatsApp group to dish out stern warning…

“Money I respect you” – Video of bride dancing with plus-sized husband on…

“I will never marry a virgin, they believe virginity is their pride and value” –…

“A kiss on the lips?” – Photo of Femi Otedola kissing mum on 91st birthday gets…

Lady on a date left speechless as she bumps into boyfriend with another girl

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Mandy Kiss quits ‘hookup’, apologises for misleading young girls

Let me show it in peace – Toyin Lawani chides son for telling her to cover her…

Couple goes viral as they get married at age 21

“My song wasn’t about her” – Obidiz breaks silence over Mercy…

“Try and mingle with lawyers that known the law” – Portable advises as he…

“I will never marry a virgin, they believe virginity is their pride and value” –…

“He’s trying to act playful like OBO” – Burna Boy loses composure as he meets…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More