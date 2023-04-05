Mandy Kiss quits ‘hookup’, apologises for misleading young girls

Famous social media influencer, Mandy Ayomiposi Oluwada better known as Mandy Kiss has given up her hustle as a slay queen.

She declared that she was stopping the body trade and altering her behavior because she had only done it to support herself.

The Instagram influencer posted a video of herself in her full clothing in which she apologized for misleading and deceiving young females with her carefree lifestyle.

Mandy continued by advising females to continue leading respectable lives because there are numerous legal ways to provide for a themselves.

She said; “To all the girls I mislead with my contents Please I’m so sorry and to the ones that are just trying to take it into action please don’t try to. Please don’t desist from being the good lady you are You are beautiful,you are perfect There are so many legal things we can do to put food on our table but you see those things I say please don’t even try to believe them not to talk of practicing them

I only tried to make ends means from it. To the ones that knows me truly also thank you for not judging me and still always supporting me no matter what. To the ones that defends me outside just to tell People that I’m not that type of person they see online,thank you All. Like I said we getting better this time. love you”