Mercy Aigbe unveils new Muslim name as she embraces husband’s religion (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood actress and socialite, Mercy Aigbe has recently disclosed her Muslim name.

The thespian who got married as second wife to a famous Marketer, Kazim Adeoti, revealed that her Muslim name would henceforth be Hajia Meenah.

Mercy Aigbe disclosed this while holding a special prayer/lecture alongside her husband to mark Ramadan.

You may recall that several Yoruba Nollywood actresses showed up for her and her husband’s Ramadan special prayer after she took up her husband’s religion.

In an interview which followed the event, Mercy revealed that her new name is Hajiya Meenah Mercy Adeoti.

Watch her speak below:

Check out some reactions gathered from social media users below;

