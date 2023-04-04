“Money I respect you” – Video of bride dancing with plus-sized husband on wedding day breaks internet

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A happy bride has sparked reactions online as she holds her nuptials with her plus sized husband.

The couple who were obviously in love with each other could be seen in the viral video dancing excitedly at their wedding ceremony as the guests who had gathered to bear witness to their union cheered them on.

The groom’s size seemed to have become the center of media attention, as some have commented on it.

While some social media users have congratulated the couple on their marriage, some, however, opine that she married the man for his cash.

In reaction, @ingridtatummonais said: “Money I respect you.”

@user2923154434527 wrote: “That suit was suffocating him.”

@user713876099181 added: “Money is power indeed.”

Watch the video below:

