“My song wasn’t about her” – Obidiz breaks silence over Mercy Chinwo’s N2bn lawsuit

Afrobeats musician Obi Lawson, also known as Obidiz, has responded to the complaint Mercy Chinwo, a gospel performer, filed against him for using her name without permission.

She brought Obidiz before the court and sought N2 billion in damages after he mentioned her in one of his songs.

Obidiz was charged with using Chinwo’s name and her image in a derogatory manner in the lawsuit that was filed on March 23 and delivered to the secular singer by Chinwo’s attorneys.

He was also cautioned not to use the name or likeness of the gospel star in any of his future promotional materials, including music.

Consequently, Obidiz was asked to remove from all streaming platforms all images, promotional materials, and music that featured Mercy Chinwo’s name and likeness.

If he didn’t accede to their demands, he would be taken to court and forced to pay 2 billion naira in penalties, according to the law.

Obidiz denied mentioning the gospel singer in the tune in his first statement to the media on the subject.

The upcoming musician responded on Twitter, claiming that the song, entitled “Mercy Chinwo,” was about a woman he encountered.

“Na song I sing I no kill person. Mercy Chinwo for church, but in the club she’s Cardi B set’ you want to crucify me, I only Talks about a lady that I met, na she I sing about,” he wrote.

See his post below: