TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Aigbe unveils new Muslim name as she embraces husband’s…

Woman adds husband’s side chics to WhatsApp group to dish out…

Lady on a date left speechless as she bumps into boyfriend with…

“My song wasn’t about her” – Obidiz breaks silence over Mercy Chinwo’s N2bn lawsuit

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Afrobeats musician Obi Lawson, also known as Obidiz, has responded to the complaint Mercy Chinwo, a gospel performer, filed against him for using her name without permission.

She brought Obidiz before the court and sought N2 billion in damages after he mentioned her in one of his songs.

Obidiz was charged with using Chinwo’s name and her image in a derogatory manner in the lawsuit that was filed on March 23 and delivered to the secular singer by Chinwo’s attorneys.

READ ALSO

Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo files lawsuit against secular…

May Edochie files lawsuit against actress, Sarah Martins for…

He was also cautioned not to use the name or likeness of the gospel star in any of his future promotional materials, including music.

Consequently, Obidiz was asked to remove from all streaming platforms all images, promotional materials, and music that featured Mercy Chinwo’s name and likeness.

If he didn’t accede to their demands, he would be taken to court and forced to pay 2 billion naira in penalties, according to the law.

Obidiz denied mentioning the gospel singer in the tune in his first statement to the media on the subject.

The upcoming musician responded on Twitter, claiming that the song, entitled “Mercy Chinwo,” was about a woman he encountered.

Na song I sing I no kill person. Mercy Chinwo for church, but in the club she’s Cardi B set’ you want to crucify me, I only Talks about a lady that I met, na she I sing about,” he wrote.

See his post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Aigbe unveils new Muslim name as she embraces husband’s religion (Video)

Woman adds husband’s side chics to WhatsApp group to dish out stern warning…

Lady on a date left speechless as she bumps into boyfriend with another girl

“A kiss on the lips?” – Photo of Femi Otedola kissing mum on 91st birthday gets…

“Superstar don humble” – Reactions as video of Portable’s…

I lost lead role for refusing to sleep with the man in charge – Actress…

Cheating husband allegedly infects his wife with HIV 1, HIV 2, others

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“My song wasn’t about her” – Obidiz breaks silence over Mercy…

“Try and mingle with lawyers that known the law” – Portable advises as he…

“I will never marry a virgin, they believe virginity is their pride and value” –…

“He’s trying to act playful like OBO” – Burna Boy loses composure as he meets…

Lady in shock as boyfriend quietly relocates abroad after five months of dating

“Money I respect you” – Video of bride dancing with plus-sized husband on…

“A kiss on the lips?” – Photo of Femi Otedola kissing mum on 91st birthday gets…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More