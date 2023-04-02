Officials spotted pushing newly commissioned train in Lagos

Online responses from Nigerians have been sparked by a video showing employees of the Lagos State Rail Transport pushing a train.

The reality that the train being pushed is a part of the Blue Rail Line, which President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated in January, is what is most shocking about the incident.

With the video he shared, a local who was horrified by what he saw caught the notice of online users.

At Marina Train Station in the Outer Marina region of Lagos state, the train authorities were positioned behind the monorail.

The Blue Line, which will link Okokomaiko and Marina, is anticipated to be 27 kilometers long.

The video has elicited mixed reactions from social media users who’ve wondered why the trains keep getting faulty.