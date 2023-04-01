Passenger dragged off plane for inciting violence, saying ‘Tinubu cannot be sworn in’ (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A viral video shows the moment a passenger was dragged off a plane for trying to incite violence on the craft, bawling that president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot be sworn in.

In the video which surfaced online, the man, who had boarded the plane with other passengers, could be heard shouting that Tinubu cannot be sworn in as the president of Nigeria.

This raised quite a commotion in the aircraft as other passengers called on the security to eject him from the plane.

He was seen being bundled out of the plane as he resisted and continued screaming his stance, shouting, ‘Obidient’.

Reacting to this, @Udic92138834 wrote: “This is so tiring. how can an adult behave that way. APC have to understand that Nigerian don’t accept the 2023 rigging for such mischievous behaviour to stop they have to do what is right. that election was not free.”

@khadijakuburat noted: “My advice to everyone, specifically the obedients, is to respect themselves and not be carried away by their emotions. He called his party people, but nobody responded.
Is it that none of them is on that plane🤔? This has proven everybody is on their own. Very sad. SAY NO TO TERR.ORISM.”

Watch the video below:

