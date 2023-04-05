Portable celebrates release by distributing food items to community

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Controversial musician, Habeeb “Portable” Okikiola took to the streets to demonstrate his love for his people after fulfilling the terms of his release from jail on bail.

After being remanded by the court for assaulting police officers who tried to arrest him, the singer was released on bail on Monday night.

On the court’s orders, Portable was previously taken to the Ilaro Correctional Center in the Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Trial in the case was postponed until April 26.

As his own method of thanking God for his freedom, the singer gave out aid to the less fortunate members of society on Tuesday.

In a video that is presently going viral online, Portable is surrounded by people who are all vying for a piece of the food.

Watch the video below:

