Prayers pour in for Portable as he shows off dollars in new post minutes after being granted bail

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial singer, Portable shows off wads of dollars in new photos, moments after regaining his freedom.

The singer who has been in custody since Friday was granted bail of 300,000 naira by Ifo High Court in Ogun state.

Shortly after he regained his freedom, the singer shared photos of himself posing besides luxury cars and showing off dollars.

Sharing the photo, he wrote: “Alhamdulilahi,” which is a way of expressing gratitude to God in Muslim.

Portable’s fans who were excited to see him back on the gram expressed relief.

Reacting to his post, DestinyEtiku wrote: Thank God.

One Trinityguy wrote: Blessing of God will be with you.

Fimybaby wrote: God is with you our king.

Cashapplord wrote: Welcome government liability AKOI APC.

