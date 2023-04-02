“Tinubu is really the people’s choice but a lot of people are scared because of…” Toyin Abraham

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, a Nollywood actress and film producer, has stated that President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu is truly the people’s choice.

The mother of one revealed this while responding to a fan’s question on Twitter.

According to her, Obidients’ insults and bullying caused many celebrities and citizens to refrain from publicly campaigning for the APC presidential candidate.

Toyin Abraham further claimed that she knows a lot of people who didn’t campy for Tinubu but cited for him.

Toyin Abraham, who was mercilessly dragged on social media for supporting BAT, used herself as an example of why many didn’t support Tinubu publicly.

Despite the draggings, she is grateful that he emerged as our president and is optimistic that he would do better for the country.

“Yes, darling he is. A lot of people are just scared of bullies and curses so they didn’t say anything but they voted for him. I know a lot like that. Imagine all the curses I got but it’s fine. It’s all past tense now at least he is our President. So let’s all just focus.

Let’s focus on building and making our country great. Hope that answers your question, my love”.