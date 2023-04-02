TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Court remands Blessing Okoro in prison over alleged…

Young man fulfills promise to his mother that he’d renovate…

Slay queen, Eniola kicked out after claiming a Lekki house and…

“Tinubu is really the people’s choice but a lot of people are scared because of…” Toyin Abraham

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, a Nollywood actress and film producer, has stated that President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu is truly the people’s choice.

The mother of one revealed this while responding to a fan’s question on Twitter.

According to her, Obidients’ insults and bullying caused many celebrities and citizens to refrain from publicly campaigning for the APC presidential candidate.

READ ALSO

“Our love is the real deal” – Seyi Law celebrates 12…

“Annul Asiwaju’s election and we will annul your…

Toyin Abraham further claimed that she knows a lot of people who didn’t campy for Tinubu but cited for him.

Toyin Abraham, who was mercilessly dragged on social media for supporting BAT, used herself as an example of why many didn’t support Tinubu publicly.

Despite the draggings, she is grateful that he emerged as our president and is optimistic that he would do better for the country.

“Yes, darling he is. A lot of people are just scared of bullies and curses so they didn’t say anything but they voted for him. I know a lot like that. Imagine all the curses I got but it’s fine. It’s all past tense now at least he is our President. So let’s all just focus.

Let’s focus on building and making our country great. Hope that answers your question, my love”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Court remands Blessing Okoro in prison over alleged cyber-bullying and libel

Young man fulfills promise to his mother that he’d renovate their home…

Slay queen, Eniola kicked out after claiming a Lekki house and holding…

Canada-based man declares intention to turn 10 Yahoo Boys to Software Engineers

Mercy Aigbe unveils new Muslim name as she embraces husband’s religion (Video)

How we lost millions trying to feature Nicki Minaj – Iyanya

You have to pay N1m to see me face-to-face – Jaruma

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“Tinubu is really the people’s choice but a lot of people are scared because…

Man bails on wedding plans after fiancé revealed she has had 17 abortions

Mercy Aigbe unveils new Muslim name as she embraces husband’s religion (Video)

Side chic allegedly poison’s sugar daddy’s family for refusing to take her as…

How we lost millions trying to feature Nicki Minaj – Iyanya

I’m comfortable with marrying a man above 60 – 32-yr-old actress, Linda John

Officials spotted pushing newly commissioned train in Lagos

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More