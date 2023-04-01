You have to pay N1m to see me face-to-face – Jaruma

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Famous entrepreneur, Hauwa Mohammed better known as Jaruma has disclosed that she charges a fee of 1 million naira for those who wish to see her in person.

On the fifth installment of Showmax’s The Real Housewives of Abuja, the aphrodisiac expert revealed this to her godmother, OJ Posharella.

Jaruma stated that anyone who wants a phone discussion must pay N250,000 in addition to paying $1,000,000 for a face-to-face meeting.

The sex therapist gave off the idea that the women in the show valued her friendship more than her attendance at events, where she is compensated to do so, and that they were fortunate to have her seated with them.

Princess Jecoco and the sxx therapist got into a fight over her comment at Tutupie’s lingerie party.

Jaruma stated; “Yes, it is a privilege. How much is it? Talking to Jaruma on the phone is N250,000. Seeing Jaruma face to face is 1 million naira. Who are these peasants?”.

Storming out of the gathering, the self-described love entrepreneur left her assistant to carry on in the sxx therapy session.

