TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Judy Austin reportedly welcomes daughter with Yul Edochie

“Pity card in the mud” Actress Esther Nwachukwu mocks May Edochie…

Wedding bells ring as BBNaija stars, Nini and Saga get engaged

Young man fulfills promise to his mother that he’d renovate their home after hitting riches (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young man has fulfilled the promise his made to his mother about renovating and completing their family house.

The young man identified on TikTok as @Niceprince114 revealed that he had made a promise to complete their home which they had to move into without the construction being completed.

He shared a video which captured the unpainted and dilapidated looking bungalow.

READ ALSO

Young woman welcomes quintuplets after eight years of…

Abroad-based lady wails after her brother squandered money…

The rooms and ceilings of the house were also in total disrepair before the young man renovated it.

Upon hitting the riches, the young man commenced the building project and changed it from looking run down to a modern looking bungalow.

Another part of the video captures the young man spraying his mum with one thousand naira notes.

Watch the video below:

@niceprince114

I made home happy 😚😚🙏♥️

♬ Congratulations – Ada Ehi

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Judy Austin reportedly welcomes daughter with Yul Edochie

“Pity card in the mud” Actress Esther Nwachukwu mocks May Edochie as she blames…

Wedding bells ring as BBNaija stars, Nini and Saga get engaged

Bank security guard who returned $10,000 now successful businessman

Young woman welcomes quintuplets after eight years of waiting

Court remands Blessing Okoro in prison over alleged cyber-bullying and libel

“Why are you obsessed with ‘nyash’, will it pay your bills?” – South African…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Lady discovers groom getting married is her boyfriend who told her he’s…

Young man fulfills promise to his mother that he’d renovate their home…

Liquorose tears up as fans gift her 6million naira, delivery bike and others on…

Man abandons wife in hospital for giving birth to ‘another baby girl’

Slay queen, Eniola kicked out after claiming a Lekki house and holding…

Young lady sacked for joining Peter Obi rally gets new house

Davido reveals he recorded joint album with Kizz Daniel

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More