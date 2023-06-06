The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended 33 individuals involved in cybercrime activities in Ilorin, Kwara State, and Maiduguri, Borno State.

In Ilorin, 20 suspects were arrested, while the remaining 13 were apprehended in Maiduguri. The EFCC, through its Head of Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed the identities of the suspects as Habeeb Abubakar, Abiola Abiodun, Atitebi Samuel, Emmanuel Mofe Oborirhwoho, John Adamson, Mayowa Akinola Victor, Oluwafemi Smith Ola, Abdullahi Isiak, Orji Daniel Roland, Martinson Adegboyega, and Kolawole Temidayo.

The list continues with Orimadegun Bashir Ishola, Tijani Quadri, Adebisi Kazeem, Umar Abdulkareem, Adebisi Teslim, Okunlola Idris Ayomide, Quadri Lekan, Ukueni Great, and Adeyeye Usman.

The arrests took place in areas such as Egbejila, Airport Road, and Offa Garage in Ilorin, following credible intelligence on their alleged involvement in criminal activities.

In Maiduguri, the suspects arrested include Wilson Akpotaire, Adamu Mohammed, Adetoro Suleiman Opeyemi, Musbahudeen Nurudeen Opeyemi, and Bolanle Alhassan Olaitan. Additionally, Joshua Ohaneye, Yusuf Philip, Mohammed Tijjani, Ahmed Andrew, Sangari Halilu Amilah, Maina Matakun, Oshalaiye Augustine, and Kefas Nesta Victor were also apprehended.

During the operations, law enforcement recovered various brands of phones, laptops, and exotic cars from the suspects.

The EFCC stated that once the investigations are concluded, the suspects will be arraigned in court to face appropriate charges.