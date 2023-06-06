A Nigerian lady is excited after giving birth to triplets following several failed IVF attempts in the United Kingdom.

The 54-year-old woman who has been trying to have her own kids revealed that she had had six failed IVFs.

According to the lady who goes by the name Funmi Edeni, after the several failed attempts in UK hospitals, she was told to go to Nigeria and make a trial there.

She revealed that she took the counsel and returned to her home country where she did her 7th IVF and the process turned out to be a success.

The newly made mother took to her social media page to share photos and videos of her new born triplets.

She said:

“I came all the way from UK to have my 7th IVF done. I have done six in the UK. Then I was told that I should try Nigeria, that they are very good in Nigeria. I came to Nigeria for my IVF and it was a success.”

