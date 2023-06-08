Nollywood actor Rotimi Salami and his wife, Jumoke Salami have marked their 8th wedding anniversary in a special way.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared a video of themselves dancing to celebrate their anniversary.

Rotimi Salami revealed the eight years spent with his wife were like eight minutes because they had God with them.

The actor went on to make a lifetime promise to his wife. He promised to love her till eternity.

“HAPPY WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US

8years is like 8mins with us..

Just because God is with us.

Love you till eternity my ribs,” Rotimi Salami captioned the video.

See the post below;

