Former Big Brother Naija star and podcaster, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, better known as Doyin, has stated that a relationship between an educated person and an uneducated person cannot work out.

Taking to her official Twitter handle on Tuesday, June 6, the reality star stated that dating a person who was not on the same wavelength was stressful and impossible.

According to Doyin, education shapes ones level of reasoning and communication so it was important to be in a relationship with someone who had also gone through the same training.

She wrote;

“A relationship between an educated person and an uneducated person cannot work.

Education shapes your reasoning, communication skills and generally your orientation. It’s not pride, if you date someone that isn’t within your mental wavelength…….you will lose your mind!”