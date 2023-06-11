Popular Nollywood actress Scarlet Gomez has said that acting can be frustrating sometimes but she loves it as the career remains her means of livelihood.

The talented actress emphasized that her job comes first regardless of the stress and challenges it brings.

“I love my job, I’m not going to lie, that is my happy place. I’m very happy in front of the camera, comfortable there and I don’t think I’d rather do anything else but it can be very stressful and tiring, sometimes frustrating,” she said.

Speaking on how she deals with social media trolls and bullies, she said, “I try to ignore negative comments. And, when necessary, I address them directly and move forward. I firmly believe that social media should be a platform for positivity and support, not a place for bullying or dragging others down. I strive to keep it classy and maintain a forward momentum.”

Scarlet further disclosed how she successfully played her role in the telenovela series, ‘Wura’, saying, “First, I was playing the character of someone older than I am. I had to think as if I was that age. You cannot compare the way a 31-year-old will walk with the way a 45-year-old would walk. Also, because the values of the character and mine are not the same, I had a conflict of interest. However, I was able to pull through. I think I did a good job.”