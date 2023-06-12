Famous Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has sparked reactions from fans as he announces his appearance in Netflix movie, “Extraction Part 2.”

The video, which was shared on his verified Instagram page has caused exhilaration about Ninalowo’s role in the highly anticipated sequel.

In the short video, Ninalowo can be seen on the set of a movie, surrounded by cast and crew members.

The actor’s appearance has excited fans who are cannot wait to see him in action, even if the details of his character and the plot of “Extraction Part 2” are still yet to be known.

Ninalowo has been continuously establishing himself in the Nigerian movie industry and is well renowned for his dynamic on-screen performances.

With many successful projects under his belt, his involvement in a distinguished international production like “Extraction Part 2” is seen as a significant milestone in his career.

See video below;