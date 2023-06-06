Popular Nollywood actor Sam Nnabuike has exposed his fellow married men as he reveals some of the disgusting acts they do on social media.

The Nollywood thespian has described most married men as hypocrites as he called them out over some act they indulge in while online.

According to him, most married men are hypocritical in their reaction to sexual posts made by single women.

Sam disclosed that most married men seen on social media chastising women publicly for posting explicit or posting erotic photos run to the DMs of these women to heap praises on them while comparing their wives to these women.

Taking to his Instagram story, the actor wrote;

“Nigerian married men are wonderful creatures. This minute they are in the comment section insulting and casting aspersion on ladies who post s3xually provocative videos of themselves on social media but the next minute, they are in the same girl’s DM, telling her ‘wish my wife’s Yansh is like your own.”

See his post below;