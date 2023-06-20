Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has sparked reactions on social media after she disclosed the extravagant cost of her full outfit.

The Nollywood thespian during an interview by popular content creator, Egungun, who specializes in interviewing celebrities and random people on the street about the value of their outfit.

Egungun in his usual style posed a question to Eniola Badmus about the monetary value of her full ensemble, and she proceeded to give a detailed breakdown of the amount.

According to the 40-year-old actress, the wig she had on her head costs ₦700,000, her sunglasses were valued at £700, and her collection of jewelry, including gold chains, bracelets, anklets, and rings, amounted to millions of naira.

Upon hearing the stunning amount, Egungun was taken by surprise and asked for the amount in her bank account out of curiosity.

In response, the actress claimed that her bank account is empty, suggesting she didn’t want to reveal her bank balance to avoid posing a security threat to herself.

Watch the video below: