Popular Nollywood actress and producer Mercy Aigbe has joined her husband, Kazim Adeoti, on a pilgrimage to the holy land of Mecca.

The Nollywood thespian, who recently announced her conversion to Islam and unveiled a new name, announced their departure on Instagram.

She shared photos of them taken at the airport with the inscription, “Hajj 2023……. Alhamdulilah.”

In the photos, the actress put on a beautiful black dress while her husband wore a white Jalabiya and a native cap.

Recall that back in April, Mercy Aigbe announced that she has converted to Islam, her husband Kazim Adeoti’s religion.

Mercy, who had earlier stated that she observed the Ramadan fast with her husband, made this revelation while being interviewed during a Ramadan lecture and special prayers hosted by herself and her husband.

During the interview, the mother of two announced her conversion to Islam and her new name.

“insha Allah, My new name is Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti. Meenah with the H,” Mercy said.