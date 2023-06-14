Famous Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has taken to social media to commemorate her husband, Ned Nwoko, on his inauguration as a senator representing the people of Anioma in Delta state.

The mother of two took to official Instagram to share a lovely video of their stunning outfits to the inauguration ceremony.

She also assured the people of Anioma and Delta state that her husband is ready to work in their favour and it’s a new era for them.

In the video, the politician and business mogul put on a white agbada and white cap while Regina wore a matching red george traditional outfit, which exuded class and grass.

The celebrity couple made a fashionable appearance at his inauguration, with the actress standing gracefully by her husband’s side throughout the ceremony.

She wrote;

“Today marks the beginning of a new era for the great people of Anioma and delta state at large as their very own has been inaugurated into the red chambers of the 10th national assembly. I am fully confident in the people’s choice because he is here to work, serve and drive positive change. Congratulations dim oma”

Watch the video below;