Prophetess Mary Olubori, a renowned celebrity prophetess, recently shared her plans to take actors Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun’s twins to the United Kingdom.

Seyi Edun and the twins visited the prophetess, and she posted photos of their visit on social media.

Expressing her excitement about their visit, Prophetess Olubori revealed that Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi had agreed to let her take their twins to the UK. The purpose of this arrangement, according to her, is to allow the parents to focus on having triplets.

In her words;

“My grandchildren paid me a visit today. I told their parents that I’m taking them to the United Kingdom with me and they agreed. So they can plan for another triplet (Won ma tun le sun orun ibeta)”.

SEE POST BELOW;