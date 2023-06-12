Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham stirs reactions from colleagues as she engages in a playful conflict with her son, Ireoluwa, over a lollipop.

In the video trending on social media Ireoluwa was seen enjoying his candy, which captured Toyin’s attention; hence, an attempt to try it out.

The actress husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, shared the video depicting his wife playfully competing with their son for the lollipop.

Surprisingly, Toyin decided to take the sweet away from her son, leading to his spirited response and tears.

The actress went as far as offering her phone to her son in exchange for the sweet and although he only agreed partially, it added to the cheerfulness of the situation.

Reacting…

Mercy Aigbe wrote, “Agbaya so ara e oh!”

Debbie Shokoya wrote, “Character”

Yetunde Barnabas wrote, “Agbaya ni Aunty mi ooo”

Bukunmi Oluwasina wrote, “E de beru oloun. You have finished the sweet”

Mo Bimpe wrote, “Aunty Toyin”

Foluke Daramola wrote, “Haaa Toyin ta lo Shey e Bayi”

Jamiu Azeez wrote, “Agbaya ni mummy ire”

Uche Nnanna wrote, “Serious Agbaya mommy ire”.

Watch the video below;