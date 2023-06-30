Self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has slammed singer Davido for “defaming” his wife, Chioma, following allegations by two foreign women that he impregnated them.

We reported that Davido has been under heavy criticism on social media after an American Onlyfans star, Anita Brown, and a French model, Ivana Bay, recently called out Davido for impregnating them.

Reacting via a video message shared on her social media page, the controversial relationship coach said while it may be understandable for Davido to cheat given his celebrity status, it is disrespectful for him to do it without a condom.

She said,

“If you want to make Chioma special, at least if you want to sleep with other women, I understand you’re a musician, use condom na.

“Let it be that Chioma is that one woman that you sleep with without condom. Aren’t you afraid of giving her STDs? You bring this woman online every day and show us how much you love her. That is not love. You’re manipulating this girl, maybe because she is soft, maybe because she loves you so much. But to be very honest, Davido, you are disrespecting Chioma.”