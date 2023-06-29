Davido’s personal logistics manager, Israel DMW, has urged Nigerians to stop attacking his boss after two women claimed to be pregnant for him.

In response to the backlash Davido has received since the news broke, Isreal took to Instagram to make a plea on his boss’s behalf, pleading with people to allow him to rest.

“I’m specially begging everyone with God Almighty to please allow Oga’s name to rest. Enough is enough. Thanks”. he wrote

Reacting to the post:

hardeyoffical reacted: “Oloshi alatenuje beg your oga to control himself”

venarbaby wrote: “Israél dey follow go find woman for him oga”

1313.24 wrote: “Make your oga keep him preeq for one place na”

ruth nkemdilim wrote: “It’s safe to say Isreal is a fool at 40!”

girllike_becky wrote: “It’s true allow the man rest He’s a human everyone make mistakes”

ojerehighstar3 wrote: “Only if some of you can put the sentiments and energy you use in f! ghting for an artiste that’s well fed to go hustle your family out of poverty”