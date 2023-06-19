Annie Idibia, a proud mother of two, recently took to social media to express her pride in her first child’s academic achievements in the UK.

Sharing a video collage of her daughter, Annie expressed how impressed and proud she and her husband, 2baba, are of her outstanding grades in school.

In the heartfelt post, the renowned actress showered her daughter with compliments, praising her for her selflessness, humility, and loving nature, highlighting that she possesses the heart of an angel.

Annie also described her daughter as her good luck charm, emphasizing her abundant talent and brilliance.

In her words;

“My sunshine,

My first seed

My good luck charm.

My overly talented brilliant daughter.

I love you. We miss you.

We are so proud of all your WINS!! Especially with your amazing grade in school! Continue to stand out my Sunshine. Heart of an angel, selfless, humble n totally loving”.

