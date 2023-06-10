Twitter critic, Daniel Regha has tackled those supporting the Ekiti chef Dammy and her Cook-a-thon.

He said this via his Twitter page,

According to Daniel Regha, anyone who supports the Ekiti Cook-a-thon is an enemy of progress.

The social media influencer argued that while competition is healthy and records are designed to be broken, trying to undermine someone’s accomplishment is wrong.

He pointed out that the chef should have at least waited till Hilda receives the Guinness World Records before challenging her.

In his words;

“Anyone supporting the Ekiti cookathon is an enemy of progress; Yes, competition is a good thing & records are meant to be broken, but trying to stop someone’s success is evil. Hilda should receive a Guinness World Records certificate first, before anyone plans to do a cookathon.”

See his post below;

