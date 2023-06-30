Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, general overseer of Omega Power Ministries, is now being treated in a hospital for an undisclosed medical condition.

According to reports, he passed out at the airport and was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital where he is apparently fighting for his life.

Airport staff members are shown attempting to revive him after he passed out on the tarmac in a delicate video that is going viral on social media.

Although the church has not yet made a formal comment regarding the situation, it did publish a picture of Apostle Chibuzor in the hospital and requested prayers.

“Please let us all endeavor to put our Father in the Lord in our prayers,” OPM wrote on Facebook.

