Popular Nollywood Actress and entrepreneur, Iyabo Ojo, has publicly criticized Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the entire administration for the boundless tax bill she received.

The actress shared pictures of the bill on her Instagram page to indicate her dejection, addressing the Lagos state government and Governor Sanwo Olu directly.

Iyabo Ojo questioned the mechanism used to regularly levy such exorbitant personal income taxes.

“@jidesanwoolu @lagosstategovt, please, how do you people come up with these outrageous personal income taxes you send on a daily basis?

After paying for different types of taxes for one’s businesses, house & all…. you still come up with all this huge amount and give me 7 days to pay up, lol.

…last time, you people asked me to come to your office, i came, you asked me to explain & declare what i earn, which i did, but noooooooooooooo you did not respond to my letter, bcos you want me to pay you an outrageous amount that i do not have …. make i go theif ni? I ask again, “How do you people come up with such outrageous bills

I don’t know how much you think I get paid. Hence, your team will come up with this conclusion.

What have you people ever done for me as a government? NOTHING!!! I have single-handedly raised my kids & so many others, plus myself without a single denial from the government. Yet you feel so entitled to reaping over 100% from where you did not sow.

I have worked, and I’m still working tirelessly to survive in this country without the support of the government, but …. yet you just sit in your office and come up with different outrageous bills. Nothing is working right in this country, but yet you feel the need to take from where you have not sworn …..

Since you guys insist …..

You can gladly come n close down my business, arrest me, jail me, or kill me for all i care …. we all will die one day & i will never be afraid of what will evantually be everones faith… what i do not have i can not give .”

