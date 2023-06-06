The first baby mama of Afrobeats superstar singer Davido, Sophia Momodu has make known her intentions to change her daughter’s surname.

Some fans of Sophia Momodu have expressed concern after the mother of one revealed her intentions to remove the Adeleke name from her daughter Imade.

Sophia Momodu made this revelation while replying to some of her fan’s messages on Snapchat.

In a post on her Snapchat page, Sophia Momodu disclosed that she can’t wait to change the name of her daughter Imade. According to Sophia, she is a mother and a father to her daughter.

She stressed that she has been the only one there for her daughter so no one can criticize her on how to treat her daughter or make decisions.

The post made by Sophia Momodu is implying that Davido is a good for nothing father.

“Can’t wait to change her last name…I still think Momodu is great as I’, mum and dad” she said in one of her posts.

See below;