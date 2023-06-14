Following the confirmation of Hilda Baci as the new holder of the longest cooking marathon’s Guinness World Record, famed Indian chef Lata Tondon broke her silence.

In response to the announcement, Lata made extensive modifications to her Instagram profile, deleting her earlier post applauding Hilda Baci and eliminating any mention of the record.

Netizens have been debating Lata’s response in great detail, especially Nigerians who have questioned her prior words of congratulations to Hilda Baci.

Reacting, @fumziflt wrote;

“Hilda has taken over your world record and there’s nothing u can do about it, delete or not.”

@thegbemisola said;

“You’re so audacious ✨ Thank you for inspiring so many women in the world. But no need for the bad belle to Hilda.

@rf_ugochi wrote;

“You’re Once a record breaker, don’t destroy your legacy with hate. You will always be a record breaker. Thank you for inspiring Hilda and many others to come.”

@adeifepearls wrote:

“Thank you for setting the pace. You are a big inspiration, but this delete matter no make sense”

See the post below: