Former Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemate, Eloswag has disclosed that his relationship with his love interest in the house, Chomzy, was one-sided.

He said Chomzy did not reciprocate the love and affection he had shown towards her.

The reality star revealed this during the ‘Level Up’ reunion show episode 7, aired on Wednesday night.

He said,

“Why were you [Chomzy] always not trying to reciprocate the energy I was bringing? It was like more of a one-sided relationship.”

Asked by the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu when he realised that the relationship was one-sided, Eloswag said, “On the night of every media run, she would be like, he is a bestie to me and stuff like that. I was like, since when did we start doing bestie?”

Chomzy in her defence said Eloswag was the one who avoided her and left their relationship to go cold, and she just kept away.