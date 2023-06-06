BBNaija 2022 winner, Phyna has given an epic response to a fan who asked her to advise her friend and colleague, Bella Okagbue to end her relationship with her lover, Sheggz.

She gave this response during a question and answer session.

The anonymous had written; “Phyna please advice Bella to break up with that loser Sheggz, we hate him.”

In response, Phyna clapped back at the fan, calling her/her “Ewu” which means a goat in Igbo language.

Phyna went on to reveal that she and her friends intend to choose a Unique Asoebi colour for Sheggz and Bella Okagbue’s wedding because of jealous people like the fan turned troll.

According to her, they intend to choose “Onion purple with the touch of pepper red and envy green” for the couple’s wedding.

In her words;

“I feel your pain and we love your tears

Just so you know bcuz f people like you our asoebi colors will be Onion purple with the touch of pepper red and envy green Ewu”

See her post below;

