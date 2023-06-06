Big Brother Naija 2021 winner, Whitemoney is celebrating his birthday today, June 6.

In celebration of his special day, the reality star and brand influencer took to his Instagram page to post cute photos of himself.

Sharing the birthday photos, Whitemoney expressed gratitude to God for the gift of life and for showering him with his blessings.

The chef went on to pray for God to continue to watch over him.

He wrote;

“Happy birthday to me🎈

I’m Grateful to God for life and all my blessings.

Dear God, Please continue to watch over me.

Styled by: @manellhq

Red suit designed by: @visibleproof_fh

Photography by: @blackboystudio”

See his post below;

