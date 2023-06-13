Ashabi Simple, a popular actress, describes controversial singer Portable as her new beginning as they marry after having a baby together.

On Tuesday, June 13th, 2023, the couple held a naming ceremony for their newborn child.

Videos from the event surfaced online, showing the celebrity couple dressed appropriately in white traditional attire.

Speaking on her marriage to Portable, she said that she had never planned on marrying an actor or singer.

She added that for her, the union isn’t the end of her career but she instead sees her marriage to Portable as a new beginning for her.

She said:

“I didn’t plan to marry an actor or singer, but God didn’t say it is not the end of my journey, I can sense that it is not the end, a new beginning for me and happy because he is supportive and ready to be supportive.”

Watch her speak below: