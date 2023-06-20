On the social media space, there are rumors of a beef between close friends singers Naira Marley and Zlatan Ibile as a clip of them at a night club spurred the notion.

In the video which surfaced online, Naira Marley who stormed the location with Zinoleesky met Zlatan already inside the club and some exchanges were made between others different people.

The singer of the Lagos Anthem was hailed by the ‘Soapy’ hitmaker, who did not turn to face him.

The Zanku crooner reached out to shake the Marlian leader’s hand, but the latter looked away and pretended not to notice.

Zlatan who could be seen the clip blowing air into the balloon continued the action as if nothing had happened.

Watch the video below;