Phyna, the winner of Big Brother Naija season 7, has recently claimed that she was persuaded to attend the reunion show only to be put in a compromising situation.

After receiving backlash for her insulting remarks towards her colleague Chichi during the reunion show, Phyna defended herself by stating that she was urged by Big Brother to participate in the reunion with the intention of setting her up.

During the show, Phyna engaged in a heated argument with Chichi and emphasized her victory in the competition, while also accusing Chichi of using personal tragedies involving her deceased parents and child as a strategy to gain votes in the house.

In a video circulating online, Phyna pleaded with her fans to come to her defense, explaining that she was coerced into attending the reunion and that there was a deliberate attempt to trap her.

