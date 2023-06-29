Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels Nwoko has celebrated her sons, Munir and Khalifa on their birthday today, June 29.

Munir turned 3 years old while Khalifa turned 1 year old.

Taking to her Instagram page, Regina Daniels shared adorable photos of her sons.

In her caption, the actress described her boys as the fruits of her womb, her jewels, pride, blessings and world.

Regina revealed that giving birth to them has been by far her biggest achievement on earth and her inspiration to a new way of life.

In her words;

“Happy blessed birthday to the fruits of my womb. my jewels, my pride, my blessings, my world !!!.

Birthing you both has been by far my biggest achievement on earth and my inspiration to a new way of life. I can’t begin to put in words how blessed, favored and honored I am to be your mother. Seeing you both everyday gives me continuous assurance to take on this motherly role very well.

To my littlest one @princekhalifanwoko my kharlly, my chuchu, my newest addiction, the Odogwu of the house, the starer, my chubby prince, to be with you is to love you ! with you, I know I wanted and desired you and God blessed me with such an amazing calm kid with zero stress ! Ooh for this Thank you lord. I also know God has blessed your brother with the most amazing little brother because I see and feel the love you have for your big brother. You shall carry a light and grace that shall never Dim. You shall be a blessing to everyone my child….

And to Moon moon @princemunirnwoko everyday you amaze me by the things you do and say. You are the smartest 2 years old I have ever known off well now 3 😂You are growing into an incredible and intelligent young boy and that makes me so proud. Your love and care for your brother and other children is so beautiful to watch. I know you are the best partner a brother will ever have.

As your mother I bless the day you both were born, you shall never have a reason to weep and suffer, you shall prosper and be a blessing to your generation and generations to come, you shall be blessed and favored by everyone you come across, blessings and favour shall pursue and overtake you both, I pray God guides and protect you both all the days of your beautiful life.

Above all I pray for a bond between you too that can never be broken by anything or anyone in this world. You both shall be the true definition of ride or die, of come rain come sun, od my other half, of the yin to my yan 😂 no one said brother can’t be that. This and many I pray so help me lord 🙏”

See her post below;

